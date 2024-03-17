Short Interest in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO) Expands By 19.0%

VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 37,000 shares, an increase of 19.0% from the February 14th total of 31,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $360,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $368,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $672,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,312,000.

VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

VFLO stock opened at $31.16 on Friday. VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF has a 1 year low of $24.61 and a 1 year high of $31.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.45.

VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Dividend Announcement

VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 12th were issued a $0.0614 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 11th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%.

The VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (VFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Victory US Large Cap Free Cash Flow index. The fund tracks an index composed of the largest U.S. companies based on profit that are perceived to have strong free cash flow yields and high growth metrics VFLO was launched on Jun 21, 2023 and is managed by VictoryShares.

