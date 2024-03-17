Short Interest in Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTEN) Drops By 16.2%

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTEN – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 290,500 shares, a decline of 16.2% from the February 14th total of 346,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,590,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Yield10 Bioscience Price Performance

YTEN opened at $0.24 on Friday. Yield10 Bioscience has a fifty-two week low of $0.18 and a fifty-two week high of $3.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 million, a PE ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.25 and its 200 day moving average is $0.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yield10 Bioscience

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Yield10 Bioscience stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTEN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 58,768 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 1.20% of Yield10 Bioscience as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 10.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Lake Street Capital lowered shares of Yield10 Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th.

Yield10 Bioscience Company Profile

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc operates as agricultural bioscience company in the United States. The company primarily focus on production of low carbon products through processing Camelina seeds. Its products include Camelina oil for low carbon biofuel feedstock; Omega-3 oils for nutrition; and PHA bioplastics for biodegradable zero waste packaging solutions.

