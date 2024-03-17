Short Interest in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Grows By 17.5%

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,900,000 shares, a growth of 17.5% from the February 14th total of 4,170,000 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,690,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ZBH. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Zimmer Biomet from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.84.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of ZBH stock opened at $125.17 on Friday. Zimmer Biomet has a 12 month low of $102.00 and a 12 month high of $149.25. The stock has a market cap of $25.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.70.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 19.63%.

Insider Activity at Zimmer Biomet

In other news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 26,156 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.62, for a total transaction of $3,364,184.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 44,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,677,929.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zimmer Biomet

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glenview Trust Co grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 1.5% during the second quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 5,564 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 1,899 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 6,452 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 1.0% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,475 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 518 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.