SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Short Interest Update

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,320,000 shares, an increase of 19.0% from the February 14th total of 1,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 458,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days.

SI-BONE Stock Performance

Shares of SIBN stock opened at $16.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 8.15 and a current ratio of 9.01. The company has a market capitalization of $658.68 million, a P/E ratio of -14.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.40. SI-BONE has a 52 week low of $15.57 and a 52 week high of $29.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SIBN shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on SI-BONE from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of SI-BONE in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price (down from $26.00) on shares of SI-BONE in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of SI-BONE in a report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 1,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $40,520.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 198,903 shares in the company, valued at $4,163,039.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other SI-BONE news, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 1,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $40,520.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 198,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,163,039.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anshul Maheshwari sold 1,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total transaction of $30,752.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 147,268 shares in the company, valued at $3,080,846.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,136 shares of company stock worth $375,040 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SI-BONE

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of SI-BONE in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. FMR LLC raised its position in SI-BONE by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in SI-BONE in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SI-BONE in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SI-BONE in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

SI-BONE Company Profile

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and fusion, adult deformity and degeneration, and pelvic trauma.

