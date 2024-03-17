Sienna Senior Living Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWSCF) Short Interest Update

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWSCF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 769,700 shares, a growth of 27.1% from the February 14th total of 605,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 187.7 days.

Sienna Senior Living Stock Up 0.2 %

LWSCF opened at $9.71 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.46. Sienna Senior Living has a fifty-two week low of $7.15 and a fifty-two week high of $9.89.

About Sienna Senior Living

Sienna Senior Living Inc provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, and long-term care services. The company was formerly known as Leisureworld Senior Care Corporation and changed its name to Sienna Senior Living Inc in May 2015.

