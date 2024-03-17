Sienna Senior Living Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWSCF) Short Interest Update

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWSCF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 769,700 shares, a growth of 27.1% from the February 14th total of 605,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 187.7 days.
Sienna Senior Living Stock Up 0.2 %
LWSCF opened at $9.71 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.46. Sienna Senior Living has a fifty-two week low of $7.15 and a fifty-two week high of $9.89.
About Sienna Senior Living
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Sienna Senior Living
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/11 – 3/15
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Why Dollar General and Dollar Tree Are Similar Yet Different
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Jabil Stock Implodes: Market Manufactures Entry for New Money
Receive News & Ratings for Sienna Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sienna Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.