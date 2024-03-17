Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN) Short Interest Update

Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,980,000 shares, a drop of 16.5% from the February 14th total of 2,370,000 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 546,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Silgan from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Silgan from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Silgan from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Silgan from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Silgan from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.75.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Silgan
Insider Buying and Selling at Silgan
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Silgan
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLGN. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Silgan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in Silgan by 151.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Silgan by 94.9% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Silgan by 92.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silgan in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.24% of the company’s stock.
Silgan Stock Performance
Silgan stock opened at $44.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.67. Silgan has a 1-year low of $38.11 and a 1-year high of $54.92.
Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Silgan had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 20.29%. As a group, analysts expect that Silgan will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Silgan Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This is a boost from Silgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Silgan’s payout ratio is currently 25.50%.
About Silgan
Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, and beauty products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.
Read More
