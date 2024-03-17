Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN) Short Interest Update

Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,980,000 shares, a drop of 16.5% from the February 14th total of 2,370,000 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 546,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Silgan from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Silgan from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Silgan from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Silgan from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Silgan from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.75.

Get Silgan alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Silgan

Insider Buying and Selling at Silgan

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Silgan

In related news, VP B Frederik Prinzen sold 4,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total transaction of $205,580.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $378,024.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 13.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLGN. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Silgan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in Silgan by 151.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Silgan by 94.9% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Silgan by 92.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silgan in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.24% of the company’s stock.

Silgan Stock Performance

Silgan stock opened at $44.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.67. Silgan has a 1-year low of $38.11 and a 1-year high of $54.92.

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Silgan had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 20.29%. As a group, analysts expect that Silgan will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Silgan Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This is a boost from Silgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Silgan’s payout ratio is currently 25.50%.

About Silgan

(Get Free Report)

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, and beauty products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Silgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.