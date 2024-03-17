Silver X Mining (CVE:AGX) Trading 2.6% Higher

Silver X Mining Corp. (CVE:AGX – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 2.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20. 1,437,403 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 484% from the average session volume of 246,092 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

Silver X Mining Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.20 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.22. The stock has a market cap of C$33.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 0.48.

Silver X Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Silver X Mining Corp. engages in the exploration, acquisition, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc. It primarily holds interest in the Nueva Recuperada project located in Huancavelica, Peru. It also holds interest in the Coriorcco gold project located in Peru.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Silver X Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver X Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.