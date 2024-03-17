Silver X Mining (CVE:AGX) Trading Up 2.6%

Silver X Mining Corp. (CVE:AGX – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 2.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20. 1,437,403 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 484% from the average session volume of 246,092 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

The stock has a market cap of C$33.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.87.

Silver X Mining Corp. engages in the exploration, acquisition, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc. It primarily holds interest in the Nueva Recuperada project located in Huancavelica, Peru. It also holds interest in the Coriorcco gold project located in Peru.

