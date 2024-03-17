Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ SAMG opened at $14.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $205.53 million, a P/E ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 0.85. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a 52-week low of $14.38 and a 52-week high of $23.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.55 and a 200-day moving average of $16.73.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s dividend payout ratio is 79.17%.

Institutional Trading of Silvercrest Asset Management Group

About Silvercrest Asset Management Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 80,306 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,060 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 10.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,559 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 140.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,376 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,281 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.20% of the company’s stock.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

