Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.
Silvercrest Asset Management Group Stock Performance
NASDAQ SAMG opened at $14.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $205.53 million, a P/E ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 0.85. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a 52-week low of $14.38 and a 52-week high of $23.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.55 and a 200-day moving average of $16.73.
Silvercrest Asset Management Group Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s dividend payout ratio is 79.17%.
About Silvercrest Asset Management Group
Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.
