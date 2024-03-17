Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) Short Interest Update

Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 870,900 shares, a growth of 18.1% from the February 14th total of 737,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 222,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In related news, Director Jennifer Chatman sold 934 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.48, for a total transaction of $179,776.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,638 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,817,522.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Phillip Burton sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.39, for a total value of $422,780.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,044 shares in the company, valued at $854,861.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,634 shares of company stock valued at $925,539. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company's stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,216 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,905 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management lifted its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 15,878 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,199,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,494 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 415 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 89.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SSD opened at $197.24 on Friday. Simpson Manufacturing has a 1-year low of $100.84 and a 1-year high of $218.38. The company has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.06.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The construction company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.25). Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 22.06% and a net margin of 15.99%. The company had revenue of $501.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Simpson Manufacturing will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 13.08%.

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Simpson Manufacturing from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells structural solutions for wood, concrete, and steel connections. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

