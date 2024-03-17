Singularity Future Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:SGLY) Short Interest Update

Singularity Future Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:SGLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 31,100 shares, a growth of 18.3% from the February 14th total of 26,300 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Singularity Future Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Singularity Future Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Singularity Future Technology by 180.2% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 28,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 63,973 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Singularity Future Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Singularity Future Technology during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SGLY opened at $3.81 on Friday. Singularity Future Technology has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $8.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.90. The company has a market capitalization of $13.14 million, a PE ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 0.84.

Singularity Future Technology ( NASDAQ:SGLY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. Singularity Future Technology had a negative return on equity of 227.85% and a negative net margin of 531.52%. The business had revenue of $0.96 million during the quarter.

Singularity Future Technology Ltd. operates as an integrated logistics solutions provider in China and the United States. It offers freight logistics services, including shipping, transportation, warehouse, collection, last-mile delivery, drop shipping, customs clearance, and overseas transit delivery services.

