SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,760,000 shares, an increase of 19.7% from the February 14th total of 1,470,000 shares. Approximately 15.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 442,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SkyWater Technology news, Director Loren A. Unterseher sold 10,520 shares of SkyWater Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total transaction of $120,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,441,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,580,389.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other SkyWater Technology news, Director Loren A. Unterseher sold 10,520 shares of SkyWater Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total transaction of $120,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,441,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,580,389.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Sonderman sold 18,989 shares of SkyWater Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $190,079.89. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 498,413 shares in the company, valued at $4,989,114.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 417,129 shares of company stock worth $4,976,486. Corporate insiders own 50.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in SkyWater Technology by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SkyWater Technology by 26.2% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of SkyWater Technology by 98.1% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of SkyWater Technology during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in SkyWater Technology by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SKYT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of SkyWater Technology from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of SkyWater Technology from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of SkyWater Technology from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th.

SkyWater Technology Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SKYT opened at $9.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $467.48 million, a PE ratio of -14.84 and a beta of 4.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. SkyWater Technology has a 1 year low of $4.73 and a 1 year high of $12.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.82.

SkyWater Technology Company Profile

SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pure-play technology foundry that engages in the provision of semiconductor development and manufacturing services. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, power discrete, micro-electromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.

Further Reading

