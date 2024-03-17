SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.25 on April 15th

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.

SL Green Realty has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.0% per year over the last three years. SL Green Realty has a dividend payout ratio of -185.2% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect SL Green Realty to earn $5.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.7%.

SL Green Realty Stock Performance

Shares of SLG stock opened at $50.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.90. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.56, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.70. SL Green Realty has a 12 month low of $19.06 and a 12 month high of $52.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SLG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of SL Green Realty from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of SL Green Realty to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Carol N. Brown sold 5,118 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.37, for a total value of $227,085.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 9,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total transaction of $467,491.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,886 shares in the company, valued at $325,363.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carol N. Brown sold 5,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.37, for a total transaction of $227,085.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of SL Green Realty

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SLG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in SL Green Realty by 9.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,246,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $264,508,000 after acquiring an additional 988,677 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $24,417,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 111.3% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,139,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,809,000 after purchasing an additional 600,284 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the 1st quarter valued at $10,985,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,857,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $314,295,000 after purchasing an additional 419,067 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

Featured Stories

