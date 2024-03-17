Slate Grocery REIT (SRRTF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on April 15th

Posted by on Mar 17th, 2024

Slate Grocery REIT (OTCMKTS:SRRTFGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 15th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.072 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.

Slate Grocery REIT Trading Down 0.4 %

OTCMKTS:SRRTF opened at $8.25 on Friday. Slate Grocery REIT has a 12-month low of $6.94 and a 12-month high of $10.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.52.

Slate Grocery REIT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Slate Grocery REIT is an owner and operator of U.S. grocery-anchored real estate. The REIT owns and operates approximately $2.4 billion of critical real estate infrastructure across major U.S. metro markets that communities rely upon for their everyday needs. The REIT's resilient grocery-anchored portfolio and strong credit tenants provide unitholders with durable cash flows and the potential for capital appreciation over the longer term.

See Also

Dividend History for Slate Grocery REIT (OTCMKTS:SRRTF)

Receive News & Ratings for Slate Grocery REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slate Grocery REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.