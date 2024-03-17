Slate Grocery REIT (SRRTF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on April 15th

Slate Grocery REIT (OTCMKTS:SRRTF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 15th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.072 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.
Slate Grocery REIT Trading Down 0.4 %
OTCMKTS:SRRTF opened at $8.25 on Friday. Slate Grocery REIT has a 12-month low of $6.94 and a 12-month high of $10.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.52.
Slate Grocery REIT Company Profile
