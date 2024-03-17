Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Announces Earnings Results

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.17, reports. The business had revenue of $256.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.99 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 23.90% and a negative net margin of 15.15%.

Smartsheet Price Performance

Shares of SMAR opened at $37.52 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.19. Smartsheet has a 1-year low of $35.52 and a 1-year high of $52.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of -47.49 and a beta of 0.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Smartsheet news, CRO Michael Arntz sold 7,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total transaction of $339,301.32. Following the sale, the executive now owns 7,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $320,301.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CRO Michael Arntz sold 7,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total value of $339,301.32. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 7,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,301.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 2,247 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total value of $101,182.41. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,168.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,908 shares of company stock worth $959,489 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Smartsheet

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMAR. Keenan Capital LLC increased its holdings in Smartsheet by 3.9% in the third quarter. Keenan Capital LLC now owns 1,200,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,570,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 46,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Smartsheet by 234.5% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 348,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,092,000 after purchasing an additional 244,188 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Smartsheet during the third quarter worth approximately $3,762,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in Smartsheet during the third quarter worth approximately $1,919,000. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SMAR. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Smartsheet in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.62.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

