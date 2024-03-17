Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Announces Earnings Results

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.17, reports. The business had revenue of $256.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.99 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 23.90% and a negative net margin of 15.15%.
Smartsheet Price Performance
Shares of SMAR opened at $37.52 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.19. Smartsheet has a 1-year low of $35.52 and a 1-year high of $52.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of -47.49 and a beta of 0.75.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Smartsheet news, CRO Michael Arntz sold 7,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total transaction of $339,301.32. Following the sale, the executive now owns 7,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $320,301.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CRO Michael Arntz sold 7,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total value of $339,301.32. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 7,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,301.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 2,247 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total value of $101,182.41. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,168.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,908 shares of company stock worth $959,489 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Smartsheet
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have recently commented on SMAR. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Smartsheet in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.62.
View Our Latest Report on SMAR
About Smartsheet
Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Smartsheet
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/11 – 3/15
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Why Dollar General and Dollar Tree Are Similar Yet Different
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Jabil Stock Implodes: Market Manufactures Entry for New Money
Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.