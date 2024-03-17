Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $35.93

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $35.93 and last traded at $35.93, with a volume of 85262 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $40.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SMAR shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Smartsheet from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Citigroup raised shares of Smartsheet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Smartsheet from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.62.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SMAR

Smartsheet Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.49 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.19.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $256.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.99 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 23.90% and a negative net margin of 15.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Smartsheet Inc will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Smartsheet

In related news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 2,247 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total transaction of $105,833.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $677,109.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Smartsheet news, CRO Michael Arntz sold 7,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total value of $339,301.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 7,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,301.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 2,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total transaction of $105,833.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,376 shares in the company, valued at $677,109.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,908 shares of company stock worth $959,489 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMAR. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the first quarter worth approximately $431,000. 88.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Smartsheet

(Get Free Report)

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.