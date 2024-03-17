Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $35.93

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $35.93 and last traded at $35.93, with a volume of 85262 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $40.30.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have recently weighed in on SMAR shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Smartsheet from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Citigroup raised shares of Smartsheet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Smartsheet from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.62.
Smartsheet Stock Performance
Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $256.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.99 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 23.90% and a negative net margin of 15.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Smartsheet Inc will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Buying and Selling at Smartsheet
In related news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 2,247 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total transaction of $105,833.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $677,109.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Smartsheet news, CRO Michael Arntz sold 7,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total value of $339,301.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 7,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,301.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 2,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total transaction of $105,833.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,376 shares in the company, valued at $677,109.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,908 shares of company stock worth $959,489 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMAR. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the first quarter worth approximately $431,000. 88.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Smartsheet
Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.
