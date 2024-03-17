Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Director Mark D. Mclaughlin Purchases 3,030 Shares

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) Director Mark D. Mclaughlin purchased 3,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $165.45 per share, with a total value of $501,313.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,933,614.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Snowflake Stock Down 1.2 %

Snowflake stock opened at $156.97 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.42. The company has a market cap of $51.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.56 and a beta of 0.94. Snowflake Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.62 and a 52-week high of $237.72.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $774.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.86 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 13.80% and a negative net margin of 29.79%. Research analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 28,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,763,000 after acquiring an additional 7,986 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at $8,501,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Snowflake by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,988,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,176,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559,830 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Snowflake by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Snowflake by 84.8% in the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,865 shares during the last quarter. 63.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SNOW. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $190.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Snowflake from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.85.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

