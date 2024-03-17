Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $265.00 to $212.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $255.00 to $246.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Mizuho restated a buy rating and issued a $205.00 target price (down previously from $255.00) on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $204.85.

Snowflake Price Performance

NYSE SNOW opened at $156.97 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $201.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.42. The company has a market capitalization of $51.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.56 and a beta of 0.94. Snowflake has a 12 month low of $131.62 and a 12 month high of $237.72.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $774.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.86 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 29.79% and a negative return on equity of 13.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Snowflake will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.39, for a total transaction of $49,597,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 180,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,738,569.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.39, for a total transaction of $49,597,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 180,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,738,569.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 683 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.42, for a total transaction of $110,249.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,915,695.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 390,440 shares of company stock valued at $80,383,938. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Snowflake

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNOW. Mango Five Family Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Snowflake by 333.3% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Snowflake by 822.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its stake in Snowflake by 616.0% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Snowflake by 270.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

Featured Articles

