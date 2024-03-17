SoftBank (OTCMKTS:SFBQF) Shares Up 0.5%

SoftBank Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFBQF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $13.31 and last traded at $13.31. 286 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 1,963 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.25.
SoftBank Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.16.
About SoftBank
SoftBank Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the telecommunication and information technology businesses in Japan. It operates through Consumer, Broadband, Electricity, Yahoo/LINE Business, Financial, and Other Business segments. The Consumer segment offers mobile services under the SoftBank, Y!mobile, LINE MOBILE, and LINEMO brands.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than SoftBank
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/11 – 3/15
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Why Dollar General and Dollar Tree Are Similar Yet Different
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Jabil Stock Implodes: Market Manufactures Entry for New Money
Receive News & Ratings for SoftBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoftBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.