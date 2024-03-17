Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU) Short Interest Update

Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 117,900 shares, a decline of 15.6% from the February 14th total of 139,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Sohu.com

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Sohu.com by 1.0% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 104,887 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sohu.com by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,428 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Sohu.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Sohu.com by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,488 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sohu.com by 15,023.8% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,176 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 3,155 shares in the last quarter. 35.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut Sohu.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th.

Sohu.com Price Performance

Shares of SOHU stock opened at $9.93 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.36. Sohu.com has a one year low of $7.80 and a one year high of $14.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $335.01 million, a PE ratio of -11.16 and a beta of 1.34.

Sohu.com Company Profile

Sohu.com Limited provides online media, video, and game products and services on PCs and mobile devices in China. The company offers online news, information, and content services through the mobile phone application Sohu News APP, mobile portal m.sohu.com, and www.sohu.com for PCs; and online video content and services through mobile phone application Sohu Video APP and tv.sohu.com, as well as ifox, a video application for PC.

