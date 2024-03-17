SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Shares Gap Up Following Dividend Announcement

SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday after the company announced a dividend. The stock had previously closed at $12.02, but opened at $12.28. SolarWinds shares last traded at $12.46, with a volume of 182,527 shares trading hands.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of SolarWinds from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of SolarWinds in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of SolarWinds in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of SolarWinds from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, SolarWinds has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

SolarWinds Stock Up 3.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -247.80 and a beta of 0.97.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. The business had revenue of $198.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.54 million. SolarWinds had a negative net margin of 1.20% and a positive return on equity of 5.08%. On average, analysts forecast that SolarWinds Co. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in SolarWinds in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in SolarWinds by 96.6% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,517 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in SolarWinds in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in SolarWinds in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of SolarWinds by 118.1% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,461 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,957 shares during the period. 95.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SolarWinds Company Profile

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) management software products in the United States and internationally. It provides a suite of network management software that offers real-time visibility into network utilization and bandwidth, as well as the ability to detect, diagnose, and resolve network performance problems; and a suite of infrastructure management products, which monitors and analyzes the performance of applications and their supporting infrastructure, including servers, physical, virtual and cloud infrastructure, storage, and databases.

