Solvay (OTC:SLVYY) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Solvay SA (OTC:SLVYY – Get Free Report) shares fell 3.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.47 and last traded at $2.53. 17,935 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 41,583 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.63.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.52.
Solvay SA provides advanced materials and specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Materials, Chemicals, Solutions, and Corporate & Business Services. The Materials segment offers specialty polymers, including aromatic polymers, high barrier polymers, and fluoropolymers for the electronics, automotive, aerospace, and healthcare industries; and composite materials for aerospace engineered materials market.
