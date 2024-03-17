Solvay (OTC:SLVYY) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Solvay SA (OTC:SLVYY – Get Free Report) shares fell 3.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.47 and last traded at $2.53. 17,935 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 41,583 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.63.

Solvay Stock Down 4.9 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.52.

Solvay Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Solvay SA provides advanced materials and specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Materials, Chemicals, Solutions, and Corporate & Business Services. The Materials segment offers specialty polymers, including aromatic polymers, high barrier polymers, and fluoropolymers for the electronics, automotive, aerospace, and healthcare industries; and composite materials for aerospace engineered materials market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Solvay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solvay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.