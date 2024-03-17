SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Shares of SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $8.37, but opened at $7.87. SoundHound AI shares last traded at $7.67, with a volume of 13,498,194 shares changing hands.

Specifically, Director Lawrence Marcus sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 333,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,331,819. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Keyvan Mohajer sold 107,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total value of $399,329.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,218,712 shares in the company, valued at $4,509,234.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence Marcus sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 333,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,331,819. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 225,678 shares of company stock valued at $1,046,842. Corporate insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on SOUN shares. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of SoundHound AI from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of SoundHound AI from $3.60 to $5.80 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of SoundHound AI from $5.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Wedbush upped their price target on SoundHound AI from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on SoundHound AI in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.66.

SoundHound AI Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.85 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.57.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). SoundHound AI had a negative return on equity of 1,955.68% and a negative net margin of 188.57%. The firm had revenue of $17.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 80.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SoundHound AI

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in SoundHound AI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of SoundHound AI by 520.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 7,290 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in SoundHound AI during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in SoundHound AI during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of SoundHound AI in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.96% of the company’s stock.

SoundHound AI Company Profile

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

