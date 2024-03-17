Southern States Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSBK) Short Interest Up 20.3% in February

Southern States Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSBK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 53,900 shares, a growth of 20.3% from the February 14th total of 44,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Southern States Bancshares

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Southern States Bancshares by 77.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Southern States Bancshares by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 52,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southern States Bancshares by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 23,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Southern States Bancshares by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Southern States Bancshares by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. 50.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Southern States Bancshares alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Southern States Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday.

Southern States Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ SSBK opened at $24.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.12 million, a P/E ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.14. Southern States Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $19.61 and a fifty-two week high of $30.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Southern States Bancshares (NASDAQ:SSBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter. Southern States Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 22.64%. The firm had revenue of $23.52 million during the quarter.

Southern States Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Southern States Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.14%.

About Southern States Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Southern States Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern States Bank that provides community banking services to businesses and individuals. The company provides various deposit products, such as savings, money market, and noninterest-bearing demand accounts; certificates of deposit; and time deposits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Southern States Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern States Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.