Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Shares Sold by Beacon Capital Management LLC

Beacon Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 18.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,345 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 529 shares during the quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Motco raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 151.0% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 1,187 shares of the airline’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 247.5% during the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

LUV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Evercore ISI restated an “inline” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southwest Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

Southwest Airlines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LUV opened at $28.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.80, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.16. Southwest Airlines Co. has a one year low of $21.91 and a one year high of $39.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The airline reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. Analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is currently 96.00%.

About Southwest Airlines

(Free Report)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.