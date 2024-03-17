Spartan Delta Corp. (TSE:SDE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Spartan Delta Corp. (TSE:SDE – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$6.22.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SDE. ATB Capital cut their price target on Spartan Delta from C$4.50 to C$4.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Spartan Delta from C$6.50 to C$4.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Desjardins cut their price objective on Spartan Delta from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. CIBC lifted their target price on Spartan Delta from C$3.25 to C$3.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Spartan Delta from C$6.50 to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th.

SDE opened at C$3.44 on Tuesday. Spartan Delta has a 1-year low of C$2.63 and a 1-year high of C$16.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.55. The stock has a market cap of C$595.81 million, a PE ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.75.

Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.06. Spartan Delta had a return on equity of 68.13% and a net margin of 111.86%. The firm had revenue of C$77.32 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Spartan Delta will post 0.3901561 earnings per share for the current year.

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canada. Its assets are located in Montney and Deep Basin. The company was formerly known as Return Energy Inc and changed its name to Spartan Delta Corp. in May 2020. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

