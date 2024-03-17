SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Acquired by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 173.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,112 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPEM stock opened at $36.00 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $32.06 and a one year high of $36.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68.

About SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

