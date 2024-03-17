SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on SPS Commerce in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $216.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.67.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:SPSC opened at $180.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 102.28 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $185.53 and a 200-day moving average of $178.96. SPS Commerce has a 52 week low of $140.00 and a 52 week high of $218.74.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.07. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 12.26%. The business had revenue of $144.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.05 million. As a group, analysts predict that SPS Commerce will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at SPS Commerce

In other SPS Commerce news, Director Marty M. Reaume sold 3,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.61, for a total transaction of $626,153.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,273.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Marty M. Reaume sold 3,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.61, for a total value of $626,153.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,407,273.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO James J. Frome sold 12,887 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.27, for a total transaction of $2,310,252.49. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,369 shares in the company, valued at $7,954,030.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,973 shares of company stock valued at $12,748,429 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPS Commerce

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 654.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 676,583 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $86,894,000 after acquiring an additional 586,851 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 156.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 800,226 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $102,773,000 after acquiring an additional 488,227 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SPS Commerce during the second quarter valued at about $91,900,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in SPS Commerce during the fourth quarter valued at about $74,977,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 4,691.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 277,913 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,415,000 after acquiring an additional 272,113 shares during the period. 98.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SPS Commerce

(Get Free Report)

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.