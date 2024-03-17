STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Receives $45.63 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.63.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on STAAR Surgical from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on STAAR Surgical in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on STAAR Surgical from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:STAA opened at $37.72 on Tuesday. STAAR Surgical has a 52-week low of $26.66 and a 52-week high of $73.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.72 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.25.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $76.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that STAAR Surgical will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Aimee S. Weisner acquired 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.11 per share, for a total transaction of $66,692.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $414,027.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other STAAR Surgical news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. bought 156,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.48 per share, for a total transaction of $4,463,784.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,764,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $306,569,770.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Aimee S. Weisner purchased 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.11 per share, with a total value of $66,692.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,027.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 169,099 shares of company stock worth $4,830,212 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in STAA. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,052 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 0.6% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,969 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 18.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,287 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 1.6% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 16,369 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. 96.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia.

