Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) Major Shareholder Purchases $4,288,000.00 in Stock

Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Get Free Report) major shareholder N.V. Stellantis purchased 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.36 per share, for a total transaction of $4,288,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 37,851,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,885,219.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

N.V. Stellantis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 11th, N.V. Stellantis acquired 800,000 shares of Stellantis stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.83 per share, with a total value of $3,864,000.00.

On Friday, March 8th, N.V. Stellantis acquired 800,000 shares of Stellantis stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.60 per share, with a total value of $3,680,000.00.

Stellantis Stock Performance

NYSE STLA opened at $28.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.33 and a 200 day moving average of $21.73. Stellantis has a twelve month low of $15.07 and a twelve month high of $28.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on STLA. Wolfe Research began coverage on Stellantis in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Nomura reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Stellantis in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Stellantis in a report on Monday, December 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Stellantis in a report on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Stellantis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stellantis

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stellantis during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,305,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stellantis during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,405,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 1.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,751,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,671,000 after acquiring an additional 185,487 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 21.2% during the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 71,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 12,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in shares of Stellantis by 70.0% in the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 713,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,742,000 after purchasing an additional 293,737 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.17% of the company’s stock.

About Stellantis

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

