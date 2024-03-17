Steve Elms Sells 183,008 Shares of ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) Stock

ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) Director Steve Elms sold 183,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total value of $1,099,878.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,577,387 shares in the company, valued at $15,490,095.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Steve Elms also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 13th, Steve Elms sold 407,000 shares of ADMA Biologics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total value of $2,527,470.00.

ADMA Biologics Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of ADMA opened at $5.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.08 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 5.16 and a quick ratio of 1.69. ADMA Biologics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.94 and a 1 year high of $6.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ADMA shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on ADMA Biologics from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on ADMA Biologics from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Institutional Trading of ADMA Biologics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in ADMA Biologics by 8.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,391,319 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,255,000 after buying an additional 1,290,038 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 18.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,988,589 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981,380 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,891,875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,271,000 after purchasing an additional 110,180 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,355,477 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,327,000 after purchasing an additional 669,543 shares during the period. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 9,222,617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,686,000 after purchasing an additional 118,342 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

ADMA Biologics Company Profile

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

Featured Articles

