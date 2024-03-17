StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Aptevo Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of APVO opened at $5.42 on Friday. Aptevo Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.05 and a 1-year high of $92.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.02.

Get Aptevo Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APVO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.06% of the company’s stock.

Aptevo Therapeutics Company Profile

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing immunotherapeutic candidates for the treatment of various forms of cancer in the United States. The company's lead clinical candidates are APVO436, a bispecific T-cell engaging antibody candidate that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for acute myelogenous leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aptevo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptevo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.