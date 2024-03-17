StockNews.com Downgrades Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) to Sell

Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Citizens & Northern from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Citizens & Northern Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of Citizens & Northern stock opened at $18.49 on Friday. Citizens & Northern has a 52-week low of $16.71 and a 52-week high of $23.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.33 and a 200-day moving average of $19.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $284.38 million, a PE ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.43.

Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.08). Citizens & Northern had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 17.51%. The firm had revenue of $25.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.39 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Citizens & Northern will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Citizens & Northern by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 728,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,348,000 after buying an additional 23,954 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Citizens & Northern by 116.6% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 21,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 11,787 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Citizens & Northern by 719.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 17,924 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Citizens & Northern by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 35,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 9,743 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Citizens & Northern by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.12% of the company’s stock.

Citizens & Northern Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Citizens & Northern Bank that provides various banking and related services to individual and corporate customers. Its deposit products include various types of checking accounts, passbook and statement savings, money market accounts, interest checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and lending products, including commercial, mortgage, and consumer loans, as well as specialized instruments, such as commercial letters-of-credit.

