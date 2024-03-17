StockNews.com Downgrades Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) to Hold

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ENVA. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Enova International from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Enova International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Enova International from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Get Enova International alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on ENVA

Enova International Stock Performance

Shares of ENVA stock opened at $59.75 on Friday. Enova International has a one year low of $35.30 and a one year high of $64.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 10.27 and a current ratio of 10.27.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $583.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.34 million. Enova International had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 8.27%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Enova International will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Enova International

In related news, General Counsel Sean Rahilly sold 2,347 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.40, for a total value of $141,758.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 107,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,522,716.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Enova International news, General Counsel Sean Rahilly sold 2,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.40, for a total value of $141,758.80. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 107,992 shares in the company, valued at $6,522,716.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven E. Cunningham sold 17,548 shares of Enova International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total value of $984,618.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 150,025 shares in the company, valued at $8,417,902.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,938 shares of company stock worth $1,799,557 in the last ninety days. 7.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enova International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENVA. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in Enova International during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Enova International during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Enova International in the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Enova International during the 3rd quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Enova International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Enova International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company provides installment loans; line of credit accounts; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Enova International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enova International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.