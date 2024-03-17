StockNews.com Downgrades Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) to Sell

Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Sunday.
Hawthorn Bancshares Stock Performance
Hawthorn Bancshares stock opened at $19.37 on Friday. Hawthorn Bancshares has a 52-week low of $15.02 and a 52-week high of $26.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.31 million, a P/E ratio of 148.96 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.65.
Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hawthorn Bancshares had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 0.77%. The firm had revenue of $18.00 million during the quarter.
Insider Transactions at Hawthorn Bancshares
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HWBK. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 13,475.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 174.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 1,356.4% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 3,608 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 188.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 4,690 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 99.2% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 10,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 4,988 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.47% of the company’s stock.
About Hawthorn Bancshares
Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides commercial and personal banking services. It accepts checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other time deposit accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as equipment, operating, and small business administration loans; and debit and credit cards.
