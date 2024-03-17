StockNews.com Downgrades Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) to Sell

Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Sunday.

Hawthorn Bancshares Stock Performance

Hawthorn Bancshares stock opened at $19.37 on Friday. Hawthorn Bancshares has a 52-week low of $15.02 and a 52-week high of $26.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.31 million, a P/E ratio of 148.96 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.65.

Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hawthorn Bancshares had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 0.77%. The firm had revenue of $18.00 million during the quarter.

Insider Transactions at Hawthorn Bancshares

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Hawthorn Bancshares news, Director Jonathan L. States purchased 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.57 per share, with a total value of $25,884.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,210.35. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Jonathan L. States bought 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.57 per share, with a total value of $25,884.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,255 shares in the company, valued at $70,210.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jonathan Holtaway bought 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.12 per share, for a total transaction of $105,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $296,360. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 20,400 shares of company stock valued at $426,846 over the last 90 days. 12.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HWBK. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 13,475.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 174.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 1,356.4% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 3,608 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 188.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 4,690 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 99.2% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 10,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 4,988 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.47% of the company’s stock.

About Hawthorn Bancshares

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides commercial and personal banking services. It accepts checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other time deposit accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as equipment, operating, and small business administration loans; and debit and credit cards.

