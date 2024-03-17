StockNews.com Downgrades Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) to Sell

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Oak Valley Bancorp Price Performance

OVLY stock opened at $23.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.95. Oak Valley Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $22.49 and a fifty-two week high of $30.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.95 million, a PE ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.37.

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter. Oak Valley Bancorp had a net margin of 39.97% and a return on equity of 21.84%. The firm had revenue of $19.67 million during the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Oak Valley Bancorp

In other Oak Valley Bancorp news, Director Daniel J. Leonard bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.99 per share, for a total transaction of $26,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 58,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,571,438.77. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders purchased 2,875 shares of company stock worth $73,368 in the last quarter. Insiders own 19.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 370,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,083,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 923.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 310,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,814,000 after buying an additional 279,875 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 214,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,369,000 after buying an additional 4,213 shares in the last quarter. rhino investment partners Inc boosted its stake in Oak Valley Bancorp by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 168,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,807,000 after purchasing an additional 37,461 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Oak Valley Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $3,398,000. Institutional investors own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

About Oak Valley Bancorp

Oak Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Oak Valley Community Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in the Central Valley and the Eastern Sierras. The company's deposits products include checking and savings, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

