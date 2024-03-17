StockNews.com Downgrades Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) to Sell

Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

TEO has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised shares of Telecom Argentina from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Telecom Argentina from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $5.70 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 24th.

Telecom Argentina Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Telecom Argentina

NYSE:TEO opened at $7.62 on Friday. Telecom Argentina has a 52 week low of $4.08 and a 52 week high of $8.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oaktree Capital Management LP grew its stake in Telecom Argentina by 20.2% during the third quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 2,444,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,708,000 after buying an additional 410,415 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Telecom Argentina by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 317,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 38,149 shares in the last quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of Telecom Argentina in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Telecom Argentina in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Telecom Argentina by 627.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 8,699 shares in the last quarter.

About Telecom Argentina

Telecom Argentina SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services. The company offers mobile telecommunications services, including voice communications, high-speed mobile Internet content and applications download, online streaming, and other services; and sells mobile communication devices, such as handsets, Modems MiFi and wingles, and smart watches.

