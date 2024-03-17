StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

GigaMedia Price Performance

Shares of GIGM opened at $1.34 on Friday. GigaMedia has a 1 year low of $1.23 and a 1 year high of $1.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.37. The firm has a market cap of $14.81 million, a P/E ratio of -10.31 and a beta of 0.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GigaMedia

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in GigaMedia stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 26,538 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.24% of GigaMedia at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About GigaMedia

GigaMedia Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital entertainment services in Taiwan and Hong Kong. It operates FunTown, a digital entertainment portal that offers mobile and browser-based casual games through branded platform. The company offers MahJong, a traditional Chinese tile-based game; casual card and table games; online card games; and chance-based games, including bingo, lotto, horse racing, Sic-Bo, slots, and various casual games.

