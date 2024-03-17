StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Good Times Restaurants Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:GTIM opened at $2.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.77 million, a PE ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.79. Good Times Restaurants has a twelve month low of $2.15 and a twelve month high of $3.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.60.
Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The restaurant operator reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a return on equity of 2.13% and a net margin of 7.73%. The business had revenue of $33.13 million for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Good Times Restaurants
Good Times Restaurants Company Profile
Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. It operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Good Times Restaurants
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/11 – 3/15
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- Why Dollar General and Dollar Tree Are Similar Yet Different
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Jabil Stock Implodes: Market Manufactures Entry for New Money
Receive News & Ratings for Good Times Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Good Times Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.