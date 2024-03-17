StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Good Times Restaurants Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GTIM opened at $2.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.77 million, a PE ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.79. Good Times Restaurants has a twelve month low of $2.15 and a twelve month high of $3.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.60.

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The restaurant operator reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a return on equity of 2.13% and a net margin of 7.73%. The business had revenue of $33.13 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Good Times Restaurants

Good Times Restaurants Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Good Times Restaurants during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Good Times Restaurants by 3.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 410,861 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 12,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Good Times Restaurants by 56.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,909 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 7,918 shares during the last quarter. 12.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. It operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

