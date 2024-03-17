StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI)

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of PGT Innovations from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of PGT Innovations from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PGT Innovations has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.25.

Shares of NYSE:PGTI opened at $41.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.44. PGT Innovations has a 12-month low of $20.29 and a 12-month high of $41.97.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.11). PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 7.25%. The business had revenue of $342.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PGT Innovations will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 11.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,481 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of PGT Innovations in the first quarter valued at $394,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 617,915 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 6.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 61,937 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of PGT Innovations in the first quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and supply of impact-resistant aluminum frame windows and doors in the United States and internationally. The company provides heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact resistant vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

