StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Remark (NASDAQ:MARK)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the information services provider’s stock.
Remark Trading Down 4.7 %
MARK stock opened at $0.31 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.47. Remark has a twelve month low of $0.14 and a twelve month high of $1.83.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Remark
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Remark by 292.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,460 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 21,960 shares in the last quarter. Cannell & Co. grew its position in shares of Remark by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 97,745 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Remark during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Remark by 33.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 344,880 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 86,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Remark by 36.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 489,154 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 131,348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.44% of the company’s stock.
About Remark
Remark Holdings, Inc primarily focuses on the development and deployment of artificial intelligence-based solutions for businesses and software developers. It operates a data and AI software platform that offers AI-based computer vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service solutions; and Smart Safety Platform, a software solution that uses computer vision to detect persons, objects, and behavior in video feeds, as well as provides Remark AI Thermal kits and rPad products and services.
