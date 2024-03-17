StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL)

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Symbolic Logic stock opened at $0.91 on Friday. Symbolic Logic has a one year low of $0.54 and a one year high of $1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.82.

Symbolic Logic, Inc, a research and development organization, focuses on developing proprietary algorithms that model and predict behaviour of dynamic systems. It is also developing a set of tools and technologies for applying symbolic content to physical objects to catalog to track real-world objects.

