StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL)

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Symbolic Logic Price Performance
Symbolic Logic stock opened at $0.91 on Friday. Symbolic Logic has a one year low of $0.54 and a one year high of $1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.82.
