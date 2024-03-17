StockNews.com Upgrades Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) to “Hold”

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Kosmos Energy in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut Kosmos Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.63.

Shares of KOS stock opened at $5.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.70. Kosmos Energy has a 12-month low of $5.23 and a 12-month high of $8.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. Kosmos Energy had a return on equity of 39.94% and a net margin of 12.55%. The firm had revenue of $507.81 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kosmos Energy will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Kosmos Energy news, CEO Andrew G. Inglis sold 166,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total value of $1,004,139.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,909,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,572,084.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Kosmos Energy news, CEO Andrew G. Inglis sold 166,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total value of $1,004,139.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,909,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,572,084.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Doughty sold 66,616 shares of Kosmos Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total value of $401,694.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,458,018 shares in the company, valued at $8,791,848.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 335,337 shares of company stock worth $2,022,082. 1.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KOS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 207.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,684,099 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $146,451,000 after acquiring an additional 13,284,372 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Kosmos Energy by 291.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,048,295 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $57,868,000 after purchasing an additional 5,992,660 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Kosmos Energy by 22.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,401,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $182,639,000 after purchasing an additional 4,679,471 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Kosmos Energy by 268.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,197,882 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $46,113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,514,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Kosmos Energy by 7.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 61,424,813 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $502,455,000 after purchasing an additional 4,208,188 shares in the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kosmos Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company's primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

