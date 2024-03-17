StockNews.com Upgrades Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) to “Sell”

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MRI.U) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Mercer International from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. CIBC upgraded Mercer International from a “sector underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Mercer International from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on Mercer International from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mercer International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.17.

Get Mercer International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MERC

Mercer International Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:MERC opened at $9.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $615.36 million, a PE ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. Mercer International has a 52-week low of $7.01 and a 52-week high of $10.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.87.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MRI.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $470.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.46 million. Mercer International had a negative return on equity of 29.17% and a negative net margin of 12.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mercer International will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mercer International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Mercer International by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Mercer International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $296,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Mercer International by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 226,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 4,005 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Mercer International by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 50,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 8,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Mercer International by 83.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 51,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 23,320 shares in the last quarter. 83.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mercer International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) and northern bleached hardwood kraft (NBHK) pulp worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Solid Wood. It manufactures, sells, and distributes pulp, electricity, and chemicals through pulp mills.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mercer International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercer International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.