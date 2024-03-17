Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUMCF) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Sumco Co. (OTCMKTS:SUMCF – Get Free Report) fell 3.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as 15.51 and last traded at 15.51. 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 2,483 shares. The stock had previously closed at 16.13.

Sumco Stock Down 3.8 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of 15.34 and a 200-day moving average price of 14.18.

Sumco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sumco Corporation manufactures and sells silicon wafers for the semiconductor industry in Japan, the United States, China, Taiwan, Korea, and internationally. It provides monocrystalline ingots, as well as polished, annealed, epitaxial, junction isolated, silicon-on-insulator, and reclaimed polished wafers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sumco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.