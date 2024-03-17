Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUMCF) Trading Down 3.8%

Shares of Sumco Co. (OTCMKTS:SUMCF – Get Free Report) fell 3.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as 15.51 and last traded at 15.51. 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 2,483 shares. The stock had previously closed at 16.13.
Sumco Trading Down 3.8 %
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is 15.34 and its 200-day moving average price is 14.18.
About Sumco
Sumco Corporation manufactures and sells silicon wafers for the semiconductor industry in Japan, the United States, China, Taiwan, Korea, and internationally. It provides monocrystalline ingots, as well as polished, annealed, epitaxial, junction isolated, silicon-on-insulator, and reclaimed polished wafers.
