Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUMCF) Trading Down 3.8%

Shares of Sumco Co. (OTCMKTS:SUMCF – Get Free Report) fell 3.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as 15.51 and last traded at 15.51. 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 2,483 shares. The stock had previously closed at 16.13.

Sumco Trading Down 3.8 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is 15.34 and its 200-day moving average price is 14.18.

About Sumco

(Get Free Report)

Sumco Corporation manufactures and sells silicon wafers for the semiconductor industry in Japan, the United States, China, Taiwan, Korea, and internationally. It provides monocrystalline ingots, as well as polished, annealed, epitaxial, junction isolated, silicon-on-insulator, and reclaimed polished wafers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sumco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.