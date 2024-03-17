Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) Short Interest Update

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,310,000 shares, a growth of 30.4% from the February 14th total of 4,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 870,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.2 days. Approximately 6.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, Wolfe Research began coverage on Summit Hotel Properties in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:INN opened at $6.20 on Friday. Summit Hotel Properties has a one year low of $5.31 and a one year high of $7.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.54 and a 200-day moving average of $6.25. The company has a market capitalization of $667.08 million, a PE ratio of -22.96 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Summit Hotel Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -88.89%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 103.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 298.3% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 6,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,728 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded lodging properties with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 1, 2023, the Company's portfolio consisted of 101 assets, 57 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 15,035 guestrooms located in 24 states.

