Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Shares Sold by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank lessened its stake in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 530 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $1,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SUI. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Sun Communities by 120.2% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 102.2% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 25.8% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 33.9% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

SUI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $129.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.00.

In other Sun Communities news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.13, for a total value of $65,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,724,092. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Sun Communities stock opened at $130.99 on Friday. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.74 and a 12-month high of $143.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $16.30 billion, a PE ratio of 114.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $129.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.56.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 329.82%.

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 667 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising 179,310 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

