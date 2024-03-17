Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,240,000 shares, a growth of 19.8% from the February 14th total of 1,870,000 shares. Currently, 5.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 621,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Sun Country Airlines Price Performance

Shares of SNCY stock opened at $13.55 on Friday. Sun Country Airlines has a twelve month low of $11.96 and a twelve month high of $23.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $722.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.06. Sun Country Airlines had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $245.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.82 million. On average, analysts predict that Sun Country Airlines will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Sun Country Airlines

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sun Country Airlines

In other news, CEO Jude Bricker sold 2,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total transaction of $38,685.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,061,613. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Jude Bricker sold 2,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total transaction of $38,685.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 71,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,061,613. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Sca Horus Holdings, Llc sold 231,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $3,702,272.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,161,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,577,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 237,123 shares of company stock valued at $3,786,929 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HBK Investments L P purchased a new stake in Sun Country Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at about $943,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,601,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,387,000 after purchasing an additional 392,417 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,932 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at about $520,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 248.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 58,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 41,384 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SNCY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Sun Country Airlines from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley raised Sun Country Airlines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sun Country Airlines has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.60.

Sun Country Airlines Company Profile

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, operates scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Passenger and Cargo. The company also provides crew, maintenance, and insurance services through ad hoc, repeat, short-term, and long-term service contracts; and loyalty program rewards.

Featured Stories

