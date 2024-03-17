SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) CEO Sells $870,576.84 in Stock

SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Get Free Report) CEO Michael G. Rippey sold 78,714 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total transaction of $870,576.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 342,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,786,490.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

SunCoke Energy Stock Performance

Shares of SXC opened at $10.70 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.76 and its 200-day moving average is $10.02. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.71 and a 12 month high of $11.44. The firm has a market cap of $896.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Get SunCoke Energy alerts:

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The energy company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. SunCoke Energy had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 8.99%. The company had revenue of $520.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. SunCoke Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SunCoke Energy Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. SunCoke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 59.70%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of SunCoke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SXC

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SXC. Swiss National Bank grew its position in SunCoke Energy by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 184,050 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 638,418 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,480,000 after acquiring an additional 30,213 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 67.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 199,360 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 80,358 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 93.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,146,422 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,636,000 after acquiring an additional 555,271 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 241.3% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 229,527 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,330,000 after acquiring an additional 162,285 shares during the period. 86.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SunCoke Energy

(Get Free Report)

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SunCoke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunCoke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.